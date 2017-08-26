Jose Mourinho describes Manchester United's display against Leicester City as "solid", claiming that his side more than deserved their 2-0 victory.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has praised Leicester City for their defensive display, but insists that his side were good value for their eventual 2-0 victory.

The Red Devils made it three Premier League wins from three thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini in the final quarter of the match.

Prior to that Leicester refused to let United through, with Kasper Schmeichel in particular frustrating the hosts when keeping out a Romelu Lukaku penalty, but Mourinho believes that his side's performance warranted the three points.

"I think we played very well," he told BT Sport. "The result was open at 0-0. The blue wall was very well organised and I always give credit for that.

"They defended very well. After the goal I have to say we were very good. If I have to choose a word to describe my team, I would have to say "solid".

United, who sit at the top of the table after three games, return to action in two weeks' time with a trip to face Stoke City.