Leonardo Ulloa has vowed to fight for a regular starting spot at Leicester City after signing a new two-year deal with the club.

The 31-year-old declared earlier this year that he would not play for the Foxes again after being refused the chance to leave in January.

Then-manager Claudio Ranieri has since been replaced by Craig Shakespeare, however, and Ulloa has decided to commit to the 2015-16 Premier League champions until 2019 after a turnaround in views.

"I am so happy because I have lived massive moments with this club and it makes me happy to stay here and fight to help the team and increase the club's history," he told City's official website.

"That is so important and I am so happy for this two-year contract. Now I have to fight to play. I will train and give my best. I appreciate it a lot to stay here and I am so happy here now. For that, I want to continue in this in the same way by working hard and working my best for the club."

Ulloa, who has featured once for Leicester this season, faces competition for a starting spot from Jamie Vardy, Shinji Okazaki, Islam Slimani, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa.