Granada announce the signing of Portuguese midfielder Lica following his release from Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Granada have signed Portuguese midfielder Lica following his release from Nottingham Forest.

The 28-year-old joined the Reds a year ago from Primeira Liga giants Porto in a deal worth around £300,000.

However he struggled to make an impact, playing just seven times, his last appearance coming in the 0-0 draw at Birmingham City in January.

Lica spent much of the second half of last season on loan at Estoril and it had been confirmed on transfer deadline day that his Forest contract had been terminated by mutual agreement.

He has now penned a deal with the Spanish second division side and he told reporters: "I'm very happy to be here. It is true that I had other offers, but Granada showed more interest in signing me.

"The goal of promotion is a lot of responsibility, but we'll be prepared for that. We know we have to work hard but I think we will be happy in the end."

Lica joins a growing list of players signed last summer that have been allowed to leave the City Ground, with Vladimir Stojkovic, Damien Perquis and Thomas Lam all departing in recent weeks.