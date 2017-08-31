Burton Albion complete the signing of Will Miller on a two-year deal from Tottenham Hotspur after he spent last season on loan with the Brewers.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with the Brewers, initially signing the temporary deal until January before extending it for the rest of the campaign.

Miller made 15 Championship appearances for the club during that time, and he has now sealed a permanent transfer from Spurs.

"I'm really excited to be coming back and working again with all the players I already know and the new signings. I have a really good relationship with everybody at the club so I can't wait," he told the club's official website.

"Last season, I think I improved a lot and learnt a lot from the other lads and the coaching staff and there's a lot more to come and hopefully I can keep improving and do my bit for the team. the Championship is a demanding league and strength in depth is very important."

Manager Nigel Clough added: "Will was great to have around the place last year and improved with us so we took the chance to get him back and be part of the squad – you can't have too many strikers in the Championship and he can play wide as well."

Miller could make his second debut for Burton against Leeds United after the international break.