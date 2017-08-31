Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente undergoes his medical with Tottenham Hotspur as the Spaniard nears a move to the London club, according to a report.

It had been thought that Chelsea led the race for the experienced Spanish forward, but it was claimed on Thursday morning that Spurs had moved ahead of their London rivals.

According to Sky Sports News, Llorente is currently undergoing a medical with Spurs, and is expected to be confirmed as the club's fourth summer signing over the next hour or two.

Llorente, who joined Swansea from Sevilla in last summer's transfer window, scored 15 goals in 33 Premier League appearances last season.

Spurs, who are also said to retain an interest in Everton's Ross Barkley, have already signed Davinson Sanchez, Juan Foyth and Serge Aurier to boost their squad for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign.