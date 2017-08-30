Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier is reportedly granted a work permit, allowing him to complete his proposed £23m move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs agreed a £23m deal with the Ligue 1 giants last week, while Aurier has already agreed personal terms and completed his medical with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Complications over the Ivory Coast international's work permit threatened to derail the deal due to issues surrounding a conviction in France for assaulting a police officer last year.

However, Sky Sports News reports that the final hurdle has now been completed and Spurs are expected to announce the deal later this afternoon.

The likes of Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United and Chelsea had all been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old, but it appears as though Tottenham have now won the race for his signature.

Aurier will become Tottenham's third signing of the summer after Davinson Sanchez and Paulo Gazzaniga.