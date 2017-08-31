New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Tottenham Hotspur leading race to sign Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente?

Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 10:59 UK

Swansea City have reportedly accepted an offer from Tottenham Hotspur for in-demand forward Fernando Llorente.

For a number of weeks, it has been claimed that Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is keen to sign the player - who he has previously worked with at Juventus - and it appeared that the switch would likely materialise without complications.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Spurs have entered the race for the Spaniard and had an offer accepted for his signature.

It has been suggested that Chelsea are likely to launch a counter offer for the 32-year-old, who scored 15 goals in 33 Premier League appearances last season, but Spurs are currently the only team to meet Swansea's valuation of the player.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is seemingly after a proven deputy for Harry Kane, with Vincent Janssen having struggled to make an impact during his first season in North London.

Chelsea currently have Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi in their ranks, but it has been reported that Batshuayi could have offers from elsewhere should the Blues be able to secure the services of Llorente.

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Read Next:
Everton enter race for Michy Batshuayi?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Fernando Llorente, Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino, Harry Kane, Vincent Janssen, Alvaro Morata, Michy Batshuayi, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'rejects Chelsea for Liverpool'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Diego Costa to join Las Palmas on loan?
 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Thibaut Courtois: 'Chelsea improving after slow start to season'
Spurs remain hopeful over Ross Barkley?Spurs leading race to sign Llorente?Everton enter race for Michy Batshuayi?Wilkins warns Drinkwater off ChelseaHazard "happy" to be back in the fold
Chelsea 'considering Rafinha bid'Liverpool 'agree £40m deal for Ox'Everton 'want £35m for Ross Barkley'Atletico president "optimistic" over CostaEverton reject Chelsea bid for Barkley
> Chelsea Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur remain hopeful over Everton midfielder Ross Barkley?
 Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur leading race to sign Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente?
 Harry Kane in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017
Harry Kane: 'I trust Daniel Levy with transfer business'
Spurs, West Ham 'in Andre Gomes battle'Tottenham announce signing of FoythEverton 'want £35m for Ross Barkley'Serge Aurier 'granted work permit'Spurs' Aurier move 'held up by work permit'
Everton reject Chelsea bid for BarkleyFather: 'Origi could join Tottenham'Chelsea 'make £25m Ross Barkley bid'Jones, Trippier miss England trainingTottenham 'to delay Barkley transfer'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Swansea City News
Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur leading race to sign Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente?
 Renato Sanches in action for Benfica on January 31, 2016
Swansea City closing in on signing of Bayern Munich's Renato Sanches?
 Nacer Chadli in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Nacer Chadli 'wants Swansea City move'
Swansea 'unlikely to sign Sanches'Swansea 'in hunt for Renato Sanches'Swansea 'to offer £13m for Wilfried Bony'Clement: "Decent start to the season"Result: Swansea condemn Palace to another defeat
Team News: McArthur starts for PalaceNewcastle, Swansea join Loic Remy chase?Chelsea to make fresh Llorente bid?Swansea defender Bartley out for two monthsHull confirm Kingsley signing from Swansea
> Swansea City Homepage



Tables
 