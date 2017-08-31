Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente.

Swansea City have reportedly accepted an offer from Tottenham Hotspur for in-demand forward Fernando Llorente.

For a number of weeks, it has been claimed that Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is keen to sign the player - who he has previously worked with at Juventus - and it appeared that the switch would likely materialise without complications.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Spurs have entered the race for the Spaniard and had an offer accepted for his signature.

It has been suggested that Chelsea are likely to launch a counter offer for the 32-year-old, who scored 15 goals in 33 Premier League appearances last season, but Spurs are currently the only team to meet Swansea's valuation of the player.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is seemingly after a proven deputy for Harry Kane, with Vincent Janssen having struggled to make an impact during his first season in North London.

Chelsea currently have Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi in their ranks, but it has been reported that Batshuayi could have offers from elsewhere should the Blues be able to secure the services of Llorente.