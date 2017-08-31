New Transfer Talk header

Everton enter race to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi?

Everton are reportedly ready to make a late bid for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, who could potentially be left as third choice at the Premier League champions.
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Everton on the final day of the summer window.

As it stands, Batshuayi is currently regarded as deputy to club-record signing Alvaro Morata, but Blues head coach Antonio Conte is keen to sign Swansea City frontman Fernando Llorente.

If that deal is completed, Batshuayi could be demoted to third choice and it appears that the Belgian will not be short of offers should he become available on Thursday.

According to Foot Mercato, Everton are prepared to enter the race for Batshuayi's signature as manager Ronald Koeman looks to add one more forward to his squad.

The Toffees are yet to find a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, and the chance to sign the compatriot of last season's top goalscorer is one which will appeal to Koeman.

Last summer, Chelsea paid £33.2m to sign Batshuayi from Marseille, but the 23-year-old has only made two starts in the Premier League.

Kevin Mirallas walks off the pitch after seeing red during the Premier League game between Everton and West Ham United on March 5, 2016
