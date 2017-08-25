New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea to make fresh bid for Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente?

Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Chelsea are reportedly preparing to make a new approach for Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente, who has less than a year remaining on his contract.
Chelsea have reportedly decided to make a fresh offer for Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente.

Blues head coach Antonio Conte has been keen on a reunion with Llorente - who worked with him at Juventus - since January, but so far, the Italian has failed to tempt the Welsh outfit into a sale.

However, according to The Telegraph, Chelsea are ready to launch another approach for the 32-year-old, who has less than a year remaining on his contract at the Liberty Stadium.

It has been claimed that the Premier League champions will offer a fee of £15m for the Spanish international, who is yet to feature this season because of a fractured arm.

Last season, Llorente netted 15 goals in the top flight, with his contribution proving decisive as Paul Clement's team avoided relegation to the Championship.

If a move for Llorente is successful, it would leave Chelsea with three strikers on their book, unless Michy Batshuayi is allowed to leave the club on loan.

Stephen Kingsley in action for Swansea on July 19, 2014
