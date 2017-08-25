Chelsea are reportedly preparing to make a new approach for Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente, who has less than a year remaining on his contract.

Blues head coach Antonio Conte has been keen on a reunion with Llorente - who worked with him at Juventus - since January, but so far, the Italian has failed to tempt the Welsh outfit into a sale.

However, according to The Telegraph, Chelsea are ready to launch another approach for the 32-year-old, who has less than a year remaining on his contract at the Liberty Stadium.

It has been claimed that the Premier League champions will offer a fee of £15m for the Spanish international, who is yet to feature this season because of a fractured arm.

Last season, Llorente netted 15 goals in the top flight, with his contribution proving decisive as Paul Clement's team avoided relegation to the Championship.

If a move for Llorente is successful, it would leave Chelsea with three strikers on their book, unless Michy Batshuayi is allowed to leave the club on loan.