New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Harry Kane: 'I trust Daniel Levy with transfer business'

Harry Kane in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says that he has complete faith in chairman Daniel Levy's attitude towards the transfer market.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 06:59 UK

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has insisted that he has complete faith in chairman Daniel Levy's abilities in the transfer market.

Levy came in for criticism from some sections of the Spurs faithful this summer after they began the new Premier League season without having signed a new player, but a late flurry over the last week has resulted in the arrivals of Davinson Sanchez, Paulo Gazzaniga and Juan Foyth.

The club have also faced rumours of dressing-room unrest over Levy's strict wage structure, which sees its top players earn less than counterparts at the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham United, but Kane insists that Levy's approach is "great" for the club.

"Daniel likes to do it on the last day to get the best deal," he told reporters.

"Daniel is a great businessman. He knows what he wants, he's been around for a long time. He's great for our club.

"The way he runs the club, the new training ground, the new stadium, he does what he wants to do. Some chairmen are different, but he does what he does and feels it's the best way to help the team."

Spurs are hoping to complete a deal for Serge Aurier before the transfer window closes tonight and are also contemplating a late move for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Everton 'want £35m for Ross Barkley'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Daniel Levy, Davinson Sanchez, Paulo Gazzaniga, Juan Foyth, Serge Aurier, Ross Barkley, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Harry Kane in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017
Harry Kane: 'I trust Daniel Levy with transfer business'
 West Ham United's Croatian manager Slaven Bilic (L) greets Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino (R) ahead of the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at White Hart Lane in north Lond
Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United 'in Andre Gomes battle'
 Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on December 11, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur announce signing of Juan Foyth from Estudiantes
Everton 'want £35m for Ross Barkley'Serge Aurier 'granted work permit'Spurs' Aurier move 'held up by work permit'Everton reject Chelsea bid for BarkleyFather: 'Origi could join Tottenham'
Chelsea 'make £25m Ross Barkley bid'Jones, Trippier miss England trainingTottenham 'to delay Barkley transfer'Matic expecting six-team title raceDele Alli plays down Wembley struggles
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
 