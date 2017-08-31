Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says that he has complete faith in chairman Daniel Levy's attitude towards the transfer market.

Levy came in for criticism from some sections of the Spurs faithful this summer after they began the new Premier League season without having signed a new player, but a late flurry over the last week has resulted in the arrivals of Davinson Sanchez, Paulo Gazzaniga and Juan Foyth.

The club have also faced rumours of dressing-room unrest over Levy's strict wage structure, which sees its top players earn less than counterparts at the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham United, but Kane insists that Levy's approach is "great" for the club.

"Daniel likes to do it on the last day to get the best deal," he told reporters.

"Daniel is a great businessman. He knows what he wants, he's been around for a long time. He's great for our club.

"The way he runs the club, the new training ground, the new stadium, he does what he wants to do. Some chairmen are different, but he does what he does and feels it's the best way to help the team."

Spurs are hoping to complete a deal for Serge Aurier before the transfer window closes tonight and are also contemplating a late move for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.