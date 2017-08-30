Tottenham Hotspur announce the signing of Juan Foyth from Estudiantes for a reported £8m.

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the arrival of Juan Foyth from Estudiantes on a five-year deal.

The 19-year-old defender becomes the club's third signing of the summer following goalkeeper Paul Gazzaniga and Davinson Sanchez.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Juan Foyth from Estudiantes.

Foyth has very little senior experience having been introduced to Estudiantes' first team just seven months ago, but he reportedly attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Roma and Inter Milan.

Tottenham have not revealed how much money the club parted with to sign the youngster, but it is believed to be in the region of £8m.

Foyth has been capped 12 times for the Argentina Under-20s and played a key role in the nation's Under-20 World Cup campaign earlier this summer.