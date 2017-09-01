New Transfer Talk header

Vincent Janssen 'turns down Brighton & Hove Albion move'

Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen reportedly rejects the chance to move to Brighton & Hove Albion in the final throes of the transfer window.
Friday, September 1, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen reportedly rejected the chance to move to Brighton & Hove Albion on deadline day.

The 23-year-old was in advanced talks with the Premier League newcomers in the final hours of the summer transfer window and the Seagulls successfully applied for a 1am extension to get the deal over the line.

According to BBC Sport, however, the Dutchman ultimately "couldn't be tempted away from Spurs" despite being offered the chance to spearhead Brighton's attack as they bid for survival in the division.

Janssen joined Spurs last summer from AZ on a four-year deal worth £17m but endured a difficult first season for Mauricio Pochettino's side, finding the net just twice in 27 Premier League appearances.

The arrival of Fernando Llorente from Swansea City is likely to see Janssen fall even further down the pecking order at the London side.

