Newcastle United, Southampton target Yann Karamoh 'joins Inter Milan'

Newcastle United and Southampton reportedly miss out on the signing of Yann Karamoh, who joins Inter Milan form Caen.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 18:21 UK

Newcastle United and Southampton have reportedly missed out on the signing of Caen winger Yann Karamoh.

The 19-year-old is believed to have been tracked by the Premier League pair throughout the summer after he rejected a new contract at Caen.

However, according to TMW, Inter have won the race by offering an initial figure of £7m for the France Under-21 international.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has made it publicly clear that he has not been satisfied with the club's transfer business this summer, while Southampton have spent the majority of the window keeping Liverpool away from Virgil van Dijk.

Karamoh joined Caen's youth academy in 2011 and made his senior debut last year.

Read Next:
