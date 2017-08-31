New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Matt Ingram leaves Queens Park Rangers to join Northampton Town on loan

Wycombe's Matt Ingram in action against Northampton on April 16, 2013
© Getty Images
Queens Park Rangers send goalkeeper Matt Ingram on loan to Northampton Town.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 17:49 UK

Queens Park Rangers have announced that Matt Ingram has left the club to join Northampton on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old moved to Loftus Road in January 2016 from Wycombe Wanderers, but he has struggled for regular game time, starting just four Championship matches.

The reason behind the move is to give Ingram more opportunities of first-team football, but he can be recalled in January if QPR need him.

The West London club have brought in five new players in the summer window so far, including Charlie Owens, Josh Scowen, Alex Baptiste, Kazenga LuaLua and David Wheeler.

With regards to matters on the pitch, QPR have picked up seven points from their first five league games of the season.

Freddie Woodman warming up for Newcastle on December 28, 2014
Read Next:
Clubs interested in Woodman loan deal?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Matt Ingram, Josh Scowen, Alex Baptiste, Kazenga LuaLua, David Wheeler, Charlie Owens, Football
Your Comments
More Queens Park Rangers News
Wycombe's Matt Ingram in action against Northampton on April 16, 2013
Matt Ingram leaves Queens Park Rangers to join Northampton Town on loan
 Exeter City's English midfielder David Wheeler celebrates with Exeter City's English midfielder Manny Oyeleke (L) after scoring their second goal during the English League Cup second round football match between between Sunderland and Exeter City at the S
Queens Park Rangers sign David Wheeler from Exeter City
 Joe Bennett of Brighton is challenged by Roger Espinoza of Wigan during the Sky Bet Championship match against Wigan Athletic on November 4, 2014
Team News: Joe Bennett starts for Cardiff City
Hull, QPR show interest in Nouha Dicko?Championship trio keen on Gardner?Swansea, Wolves show interest in Sylla?Result: Norwich up and running with win over QPRIan Holloway "proud" of QPR performance
Stam denies Reading playoff hangoverBristol City storm top on low-scoring opening dayHolloway: 'I aim to clean up QPR bomb mess'Ryan Manning signs new QPR dealCeltic to offer chance to Caulker?
> Queens Park Rangers Homepage
More Northampton Town News
Wycombe's Matt Ingram in action against Northampton on April 16, 2013
Matt Ingram leaves Queens Park Rangers to join Northampton Town on loan
 Gillingham manager Justin Edinburgh during the Sky Bet League One match between Crawley Town and Gillingham at The Checkatrade.com Stadium on March 28, 2015
Northampton Town sack manager Justin Edinburgh
 Freddie Woodman warming up for Newcastle on December 28, 2014
Hearts want young Newcastle United keeper?
Clubs interested in Woodman loan deal?Reading handed home tie in League CupNorthampton part company with Rob PageManager apologises for "men against girls" remarkRFU chief offers backing to Hartley
League One MOTM nominees announcedPage backs goalkeeper Smith to bounce backResult: Man United dig deep to progress at SixfieldsTeam News: Rooney handed start in EFL Cup clashLive Commentary: Northampton Town 1-3 Manchester United - as it happened
> Northampton Town Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Cardiff CityCardiff5500102815
2Ipswich TownIpswich540196312
3Leeds UnitedLeeds532072511
4Wolverhampton WanderersWolves531174310
5Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd53025419
6Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest53028809
7Preston North EndPreston52212118
8Hull City521212757
9Middlesbrough52124317
10Queens Park RangersQPR52126607
11Reading52125507
12Derby CountyDerby521257-27
13Bristol City51317616
14Fulham51314316
15Barnsley52037706
16Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds51314406
17Millwall51228625
18Aston Villa512279-25
19Sunderland512258-35
20Birmingham CityBirmingham511336-34
21Burton Albion511349-54
22Norwich CityNorwich5113612-64
23Brentford502359-42
24Bolton WanderersBolton5023410-62
> Full Version
 