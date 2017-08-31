Queens Park Rangers send goalkeeper Matt Ingram on loan to Northampton Town.

Queens Park Rangers have announced that Matt Ingram has left the club to join Northampton on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old moved to Loftus Road in January 2016 from Wycombe Wanderers, but he has struggled for regular game time, starting just four Championship matches.

The reason behind the move is to give Ingram more opportunities of first-team football, but he can be recalled in January if QPR need him.

The West London club have brought in five new players in the summer window so far, including Charlie Owens, Josh Scowen, Alex Baptiste, Kazenga LuaLua and David Wheeler.

With regards to matters on the pitch, QPR have picked up seven points from their first five league games of the season.