Wolverhampton Wanderers complete the loan signing of Alfred N'Diaye from Villarreal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of midfielder Alfred N'Diaye from Villarreal on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Hull City in the Premier League, making 15 appearances and scoring once as the Tigers succumbed to relegation.

Wolves - among the favourites for promotion from the Championship this season - had been in the market for a striker, central midfielder and left-back in the final month of the transfer window but were thwarted on all three counts.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side had enquired about loan moves for Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback and Manchester United youngster Scott McTominay but both deals fell through, while a £10m agreement for PSV Eindhoven striker Jurgen Locadia reportedly collapsed at the 11th hour on deadline day.

N'Diaye, who also spent time with Sunderland in the 2012-13 season, is currently on international duty with Senegal and will meet up with his new teammates next week.