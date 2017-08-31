Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly miss out on securing a loan deal for either Newcastle United's Jack Colback or Manchester United's Scott McTominay.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly failed in their attempts to try to loan either Jack Colback or Scott McTominay.

After allowing Dave Edwards to join Reading, Wolves are under pressure to strengthen in the middle of the park but it appears that the West Midlands outfit will miss out on two alleged targets.

According to the Express & Star, Wolves have not been able to push through a deal for either the versatile Newcastle United player or the young Manchester United midfielder.

With Colback having fallen down the pecking order at St James' Park, Wolves had been hoping to strike but it has been claimed that the 27-year-old is keen to remain in the north of the country.

As for McTominay, manager Jose Mourinho is seemingly keen to keep the 20-year-old at Old Trafford for at least the first part of the season.

However, Wolves are said to be closing in on the signing of PSV Eindhoven forward Jurgen Locadia.