Birmingham City's loan move for Alex Song collapses

Alex Song in action for West Ham on December 7, 2014
Birmingham City reportedly fail to sign Alex Song from Rubin Kazan on loan due to an inability to agree terms with the Russian club.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 23:56 UK

Birmingham City's attempt to sign Alex Song from Rubin Kazan has failed.

Reports emerged that the former Arsenal midfielder, who joined the Russian club from Barcelona last year, was flying into the UK to hold talks with the Championship club.

Blues manager Harry Redknapp targeted the experienced player on the final day of the transfer window, but he was unsuccessful in getting a late deal over the line.

According to Sky Sports News, Birmingham and Kazan failed to agree terms over the loan, and due to the clock ticking down, the proposed move was called off.

Last season, Song, who spent two loan spells at West Ham United between 2014 and 2016, started 12 league games in Russia and came off the bench in a further four, producing two assists in total.

Redknapp was also rumoured to be considering a loan swoop for Jack Wilshere, but as it stands, the midfielder remains at Arsenal.

Alex Song in action for West Ham on December 7, 2014
