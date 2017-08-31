A report claims that Alex Song will hold talks with Birmingham City over a move to the Championship club on transfer deadline day.

The 29-year-old joined Rubin Kazan on a free transfer last summer after four years with Barcelona.

According to Sky Sports News, Birmingham have made a move to sign the former Arsenal midfielder, and Harry Redknapp's side are confident of agreeing terms with the former Cameroon international.

Song started his career with French club Bastia, before joining Arsenal, where he spent seven years.

Birmingham, who have reportedly ended their interest in Torino's Afriyie Acquah, are currently 20th in the Championship table after collecting just four points from their first five games of the 2017-18 campaign.

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has also been linked with a move to St Andrew's over the last hour.