Birmingham City 'make Jack Wilshere move'

Birmingham City reportedly make a late move to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere on transfer deadline day.

Birmingham City have reportedly made a move to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

The England midfielder, whose current Arsenal contract expires next summer, spent last season on loan at Bournemouth after being deemed surplus to requirements by head coach Arsene Wenger.

The 25-year-old missed the end of last season with a broken leg, but has since returned to fitness for Arsenal's Under-23 team.

Real Betis and West Ham United have both been linked with the midfielder over the last 24 hours, but according to Sky Sports News, it is now Birmingham that lead the race after their head coach Harry Redknapp expressed an interest.

Wilshere came through the youth system at Arsenal, and has made 159 appearances for the Gunners since debuting during the 2008-09 campaign.