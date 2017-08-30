West Ham United reportedly consider a deadline-day move for unsettled Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

West Ham United are reportedly considering a deadline-day move for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

The England midfielder, whose current Arsenal contract expires next summer, spent last season on loan at Bournemouth after being deemed surplus to requirements by head coach Arsene Wenger.

The 25-year-old missed the end of last season with a broken leg, but has since returned to fitness for Arsenal's Under-23 team.

Real Betis have reportedly been offered the chance to sign the midfielder before Thursday's deadline, but according to The Sun, West Ham are also very much in the race as the Hammers consider alternatives to Sporting Lisbon's William Carvalho.

Wilshere came through the youth system at Arsenal, and has made 159 appearances for the Gunners since debuting during the 2008-09 campaign.