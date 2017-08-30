New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United 'eye late Jack Wilshere move'

Jack Wilshere strips during the Premier League game between Southampton and Bournemouth on April 1, 2017
West Ham United reportedly consider a deadline-day move for unsettled Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.
West Ham United are reportedly considering a deadline-day move for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

The England midfielder, whose current Arsenal contract expires next summer, spent last season on loan at Bournemouth after being deemed surplus to requirements by head coach Arsene Wenger.

The 25-year-old missed the end of last season with a broken leg, but has since returned to fitness for Arsenal's Under-23 team.

Real Betis have reportedly been offered the chance to sign the midfielder before Thursday's deadline, but according to The Sun, West Ham are also very much in the race as the Hammers consider alternatives to Sporting Lisbon's William Carvalho.

Wilshere came through the youth system at Arsenal, and has made 159 appearances for the Gunners since debuting during the 2008-09 campaign.

West Ham United's Croatian manager Slaven Bilic (L) greets Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino (R) ahead of the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at White Hart Lane in north Lond
