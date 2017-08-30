New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Real Betis 'offered Jack Wilshere'

Jack Wilshere sits with his leg in a protective brace ahead of the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Real Betis are offered the chance to sign unsettled Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Real Betis have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Wilshere, whose current Arsenal contract expires next summer, spent last season on loan at Bournemouth after being deemed surplus to requirements by head coach Arsene Wenger.

The 25-year-old missed the end of last season with a broken leg, but has since returned to fitness for Arsenal's Under-23 team.

It is understood that the midfielder's Arsenal career is over, however, and a number of clubs have been linked with a move for the England international before the end of the month.

According to Estadio Deportivo, La Liga side Betis have been offered the chance to sign Wilshere before the close of the summer transfer window, and the midfielder is said to be considering the move.

Wilshere, who came through the youth system at Arsenal, missed out on a spot in the latest England squad.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Read Next:
Liverpool 'see opening Ox bid rejected'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jack Wilshere, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez hides his face in shame during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Alexis Sanchez 'offered to Manchester United'
 Alexis Sanchez prays during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal reject £50m Manchester City bid for Alexis Sanchez
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'rejects Chelsea for Liverpool'
Real Betis 'offered Jack Wilshere'West Brom complete Gibbs signingGibbs 'completes West Brom medical'Liverpool 'see opening Ox bid rejected'Sterling 'staying at Manchester City'
Jonny Evans 'to snub Arsenal move'De Bruyne: 'Sanchez would be good addition'Arsenal players 'want Sanchez exit'Man City 'planning improved Sanchez bid'Wenger 'in heated training-ground row'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Real Betis News
Jack Wilshere sits with his leg in a protective brace ahead of the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Real Betis 'offered Jack Wilshere'
 Ivan Rakitic in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Barcelona overcome Real Betis at Camp Nou
 Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Team News: Gerard Deulofeu, Paco Alcacer partner Lionel Messi in attack
Live Commentary: Barcelona 2-0 Real Betis - as it happenedPreview: Barcelona vs. Real BetisRamirez 'turns down Betis contract'Real Madrid start away to DeportivoReport: Ceballos release clause set at £438m
Veretout 'to hold talks with Real Betis'Real complete Dani Ceballos signingFour Spanish clubs want Bojan?Betis: 'Ceballos heading for Real Madrid'Ulloa 'attracting La Liga interest'
> Real Betis Homepage



Tables
 