Jeremie Boga joins Birmingham City on loan

Jeremie Boga of Chelsea in action duing the pre season friendly match between Wycombe Wanderers and Chelsea at Adams Park on July 16, 2014
Chelsea attacker Jeremie Boga joins Championship side Birmingham City on loan for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign.
Chelsea attacker Jeremie Boga has joined Championship side Birmingham City on loan.

Boga was named in the Chelsea XI on the opening weekend of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign, although his first-team debut lasted just 18 minutes after being sacrificed following a Gary Cahill red card.

It had been thought that the Ivory Coast attacker would be a part of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte's plans this season, but Birmingham have swooped to land the 20-year-old on a season-long loan.

Boga, who will wear the number 20 shirt for his new club, spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Spanish club Granada, scoring twice in 26 La Liga appearances before returning to Chelsea for pre-season.

Birmingham are currently 20th in the Championship table having taken just four points from their first five league games of the new season.

