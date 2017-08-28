Chelsea attacker Jeremie Boga joins Championship side Birmingham City on loan for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign.

Boga was named in the Chelsea XI on the opening weekend of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign, although his first-team debut lasted just 18 minutes after being sacrificed following a Gary Cahill red card.

It had been thought that the Ivory Coast attacker would be a part of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte's plans this season, but Birmingham have swooped to land the 20-year-old on a season-long loan.

Boga, who will wear the number 20 shirt for his new club, spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Spanish club Granada, scoring twice in 26 La Liga appearances before returning to Chelsea for pre-season.

Birmingham are currently 20th in the Championship table having taken just four points from their first five league games of the new season.