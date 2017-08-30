New Transfer Talk header

Birmingham City 'end Afriyie Acquah pursuit'

A general view of Birmingham City's St Andrews stadium on February 25, 2012
Championship outfit Birmingham City reportedly pull out of a club-record deal to sign Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah.
Birmingham City have reportedly pulled out of a deal to sign Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah.

The Championship outfit had been strongly linked with a club-record move for the 25-year-old Ghana international.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Harry Redknapp's team have dropped their interest after failing to agree a price with the midfielder's Italian club ahead of the close of the summer transfer window.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Birmingham had offered £7m for Acquah, who has also previously been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Birmingham are currently 20th in the Championship table after collecting just four points from their first five games of the 2017-18 campaign.

Afriyie Acquah of UC Sampdoria reacts to Antonio Nocerino of Parma FC during the Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and Parma FC at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on May 31, 2015
