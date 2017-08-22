Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp reveals that he is keen on signing former Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City defender Sebastien Bassong.

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp has hinted that he wants to secure the signing of Sebastien Bassong on a free transfer.

At the end of last season, Bassong was released by Norwich City at the end of his contract, with the defender making just 13 appearances in all competitions during the previous campaign.

However, it appears that the 31-year-old will be given the chance to remain in the Championship after being invited to train with the West Midlands outfit.

Redknapp told the Birmingham Mail: "Seb played for me, he's a great lad and he's going to come in and get himself fit and ready to play somewhere.

"He's on a free, he's a good lad and a good player who played for me at Tottenham. He was player of the year at Norwich two years ago and he's still a very good player in my opinion."

In 2009, Redknapp spent £8m to sign Bassong from Newcastle United, and the left-sided defender went on to make 72 appearances for the North London outfit.