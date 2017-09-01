Danny Drinkwater completes Chelsea move

Danny Drinkwater completes a move from Leicester City to Chelsea.

Danny Drinkwater has completed a move from Leicester City to Chelsea on a five-year deal.

The Blues were forced to apply for a 1am extension to get the paperwork done on deadline day as the transfer came down to the wire, but now the deal has gone through for an estimated fee of around £35m.

"I'm delighted to be a Chelsea player and can't wait to get started," Drinkwater told the Blues' website. "It has been a long journey to get here but I am very happy and am looking forward to helping the club win more trophies."

Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo added: "Danny is not only a Premier League winner but also has Champions League experience which will be invaluable for us this season. He is a typically combative English midfielder with a cultured passing technique and his arrival significantly strengthens our midfield options."

Drinkwater - a graduate of the Manchester United youth setup - joined the Foxes in 2012 and was part of both the Premier League and Championship-winning squads, making 217 appearances in all competitions.

In a statement confirming his departure, Leicester said: "Leicester City wishes to express its gratitude to Danny for his contribution to the team's achievements over the past five years, as he leaves with the best wishes of everyone at the football club."

Drinkwater is Chelsea's sixth senior signing of the summer, following on from the arrivals of Antonio Rudiger, Willy Caballero, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata and Davide Zappacosta.