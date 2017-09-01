New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Danny Drinkwater completes Chelsea move

Danny Drinkwater celebrates getting the equaliser during the Premier League game between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion on March 1, 2016
© Getty Images
Danny Drinkwater completes a move from Leicester City to Chelsea.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 01:43 UK

Danny Drinkwater has completed a move from Leicester City to Chelsea on a five-year deal.

The Blues were forced to apply for a 1am extension to get the paperwork done on deadline day as the transfer came down to the wire, but now the deal has gone through for an estimated fee of around £35m.

"I'm delighted to be a Chelsea player and can't wait to get started," Drinkwater told the Blues' website. "It has been a long journey to get here but I am very happy and am looking forward to helping the club win more trophies."

Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo added: "Danny is not only a Premier League winner but also has Champions League experience which will be invaluable for us this season. He is a typically combative English midfielder with a cultured passing technique and his arrival significantly strengthens our midfield options."

Drinkwater - a graduate of the Manchester United youth setup - joined the Foxes in 2012 and was part of both the Premier League and Championship-winning squads, making 217 appearances in all competitions.

In a statement confirming his departure, Leicester said: "Leicester City wishes to express its gratitude to Danny for his contribution to the team's achievements over the past five years, as he leaves with the best wishes of everyone at the football club."

Drinkwater is Chelsea's sixth senior signing of the summer, following on from the arrivals of Antonio Rudiger, Willy Caballero, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata and Davide Zappacosta.

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea closing in on Drinkwater capture
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Danny Drinkwater, Michael Emenalo, Antonio Rudiger, Willy Caballero, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata, Davide Zappacosta, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'rejects Chelsea for Liverpool'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Diego Costa to join Las Palmas on loan?
 Danny Drinkwater celebrates getting the equaliser during the Premier League game between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion on March 1, 2016
Danny Drinkwater completes Chelsea move
Hull loan Chelsea youngster Fikayo TomoriBarkley 'never had Chelsea medical'Chelsea complete Davide Zappacosta dealMoshiri confirms Ross Barkley U-turnRoss Barkley to join Chelsea in January?
Merson "shocked" by Barkley's Chelsea snubBarkley performs U-turn during medical?Drinkwater 'arrives at Chelsea training ground'Chelsea youngster joins BarnetChelsea closing in on Drinkwater capture
> Chelsea Homepage
More Leicester City News
Jamie Vardy warms up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Leicester City 'unwilling to sell Jamie Vardy before transfer deadline'
 Danny Drinkwater celebrates getting the equaliser during the Premier League game between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion on March 1, 2016
Danny Drinkwater completes Chelsea move
 Dynamo Kiev's Austrian defender Aleksandar Dragovic (R) celebrates after scoring during a UEFA Chamions league group stage football match between Chelsea and Dynamo Kiev at Stamford Bridge stadium in west London on November 4, 2015
Aleksandar Dragovic completes loan move to Leicester City
Drinkwater 'arrives at Chelsea training ground'Chelsea closing in on Drinkwater captureLeicester 'near £15m Adrien Silva deal'Leicester in discussions with Dragovic?Leicester target Silva leaves Portugal camp
Three PL sides 'keen on Celtic defender'Leicester send Mendy out on loanLeicester fail with new bid for Hirst?Chelsea's £45m Mahrez bid accepted?Leicester 'reject £25m bid for Gray'
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
 