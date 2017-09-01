New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Birmingham City sign Everton youngster Liam Walsh

Birmingham City sign Everton youngster Liam Walsh on loan until January.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 00:22 UK

Birmingham City have completed the loan signing of Everton youngster Liam Walsh to take their tally of summer additions to 14.


The 19-year-old midfielder has been with the Toffees since the age of five and is a regular in the under-23s side which competes in the Premier League 2 and won the title last term.

In the second half of the 2015-16 season, Walsh was out on loan at Yeovil Town in League Two, where he made 15 appearances and scored one goal.

Blues manager Harry Redknapp has secured five loan signings over the summer, with Arsenal youngster Cohen Bramall, Chelsea's Jeremie Boga and Sam Gallagher of Southampton now among his first-team options.

Permanent signings this summer have included Craig Gardner, Marc Roberts, Jota, Maxime Colin and Isaac Vassell.

A general view of the Yeovil Town club logo during the FA Cup Third Round match between Yeovil Town and Leyton Orient at Huish Park on January 4, 2014
Read Next:
Everton loan midfielder to Yeovil Town
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Liam Walsh, Harry Redknapp, Cohen Bramall, Jeremie Boga, Sam Gallagher, Marc Roberts, Craig Gardner, Maxime Colin, Isaac Vassell, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
A general view of Birmingham City's St Andrews stadium on February 25, 2012
Birmingham City sign Everton youngster Liam Walsh
 Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley 'never underwent Chelsea medical'
 Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Farhad Moshiri confirms Ross Barkley U-turn
Ross Barkley to join Chelsea in January?Merson "shocked" by Barkley's Chelsea snubGiroud wife refused Everton move?Barkley performs U-turn during medical?Everton 'want Fulham teen Adeniran'
Barkley rejects move to Chelsea?Everton complete Nikola Vlasic signingLucas Perez leaves Arsenal on loanPalace win race to sign Oumar Niasse?Everton 'to sign Vlasic for £10m'
> Everton Homepage
More Birmingham City News
A general view of Birmingham City's St Andrews stadium on February 25, 2012
Birmingham City sign Everton youngster Liam Walsh
 Alex Song in action for West Ham on December 7, 2014
Birmingham City's loan move for Alex Song collapses
 Maikel Kieftenbeld of Birmingham City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers at St Andrews on October 17, 2015 in Birmingham, England.
Maikel Kieftenbeld joins Derby County
Donaldson swaps Birmingham for Sheff UnitedBirmingham sign Maxime Colin from BrentfordYoung Birmingham defender joins BolognaBirmingham complete club-record Jota dealAlex Song 'jets in for Birmingham talks'
Birmingham City 'make Jack Wilshere move'Birmingham complete Jason Lowe signingRyan Shotton joins MiddlesbroughBirmingham 'end Afriyie Acquah pursuit'Lee Carsley given England U21s role
> Birmingham City Homepage



Tables
 