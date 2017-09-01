Birmingham City sign Everton youngster Liam Walsh on loan until January.

Birmingham City have completed the loan signing of Everton youngster Liam Walsh to take their tally of summer additions to 14.

OFFICIAL: We're delighted to announce the loan signing of Everton midfielder Liam Walsh until 3 January 2018 👉 https://t.co/ekegdqy5XB #BCFC pic.twitter.com/07HT9Bt4B6 — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) August 31, 2017

The 19-year-old midfielder has been with the Toffees since the age of five and is a regular in the under-23s side which competes in the Premier League 2 and won the title last term.

In the second half of the 2015-16 season, Walsh was out on loan at Yeovil Town in League Two, where he made 15 appearances and scored one goal.

Blues manager Harry Redknapp has secured five loan signings over the summer, with Arsenal youngster Cohen Bramall, Chelsea's Jeremie Boga and Sam Gallagher of Southampton now among his first-team options.

Permanent signings this summer have included Craig Gardner, Marc Roberts, Jota, Maxime Colin and Isaac Vassell.