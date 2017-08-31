Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola allows defender Jason Denayer to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal.

Denayer has been contracted to City since 2013, but the versatile Belgian is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League side.

The 22-year-old has spent loan periods with both Celtic and Sunderland in Great Britain, but another of his former clubs have won the race for the player's signature for the current season.

Galatasaray have announced that Denayer - who spent the 2015-16 campaign with the Turkish giants - has moved to the brink of completing a move to the Turk Telekom Stadium.

Denayer still has three years remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, and the right-footed player will hope that he can impress Pep Guardiola during his second spell in the Super Lig.