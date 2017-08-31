New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester City allow Jason Denayer to join Galatasaray on loan

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
© SilverHub
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola allows defender Jason Denayer to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 11:23 UK

Galatasaray have agreed to sign Manchester City defender Jason Denayer on a season-long loan deal.

Denayer has been contracted to City since 2013, but the versatile Belgian is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League side.

The 22-year-old has spent loan periods with both Celtic and Sunderland in Great Britain, but another of his former clubs have won the race for the player's signature for the current season.

Galatasaray have announced that Denayer - who spent the 2015-16 campaign with the Turkish giants - has moved to the brink of completing a move to the Turk Telekom Stadium.

Denayer still has three years remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, and the right-footed player will hope that he can impress Pep Guardiola during his second spell in the Super Lig.

Jason Denayer of Manchester City in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Hearts and Manchester City at Tyncastle Stadium on July 18, 2014
Read Next:
Denayer 'still wanted by Galatasaray'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jason Denayer, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Alexis Sanchez hides his face in shame during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Alexis Sanchez 'offered to Manchester United'
 Alexis Sanchez prays during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal reject £50m Manchester City bid for Alexis Sanchez
 Alexis Sanchez sits dejected during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez 'desperate for Manchester City move'
City allow Denayer to join GalatasarayPalace make approach for Mangala?Stoke 'revive Fabian Delph interest'Sterling 'staying at Manchester City'Jonny Evans 'to snub Arsenal move'
De Bruyne: 'Sanchez would be good addition'Arsenal players 'want Sanchez exit'Man City 'planning improved Sanchez bid'Chilean FA: 'Sanchez has not asked to leave'Matic expecting six-team title race
> Manchester City Homepage
More Galatasaray News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Manchester City allow Jason Denayer to join Galatasaray on loan
 Jason Denayer of Manchester City in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Hearts and Manchester City at Tyncastle Stadium on July 18, 2014
Manchester City's Jason Denayer 'still wanted by Galatasaray'
 Alex Iwobi in action for Arsenal on October 25, 2016
Galatasaray target loan move for Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi?
Barca to hand free transfer to Turan?Feghouli finalises move to GalatasaraySofiane Feghouli 'to join Galatasaray'Jason Denayer on Galatasaray radar?Sneijder completes move to Nice
Arda Turan 'set for Galatasaray loan'Mohamed Elneny: "I am staying at Arsenal"Fernando joins Galatasaray from Man CityMourinho: 'No chance of Fellaini exit'Fellaini travels to Oslo with United
> Galatasaray Homepage



Tables
 