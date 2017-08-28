New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City's Jason Denayer 'still wanted by Galatasaray'

Jason Denayer of Manchester City in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Hearts and Manchester City at Tyncastle Stadium on July 18, 2014
Galatasaray are reportedly still keen to sign Manchester City defender Jason Denayer, who spent the 2015-16 season on loan at the Turkish outfit.
Galatasaray are reportedly still working on a deal to sign Manchester City's Jason Denayer, despite the defender being linked with a move to Arsenal in a player-plus-cash transfer.

The 22-year-old has been part of the City fold since 2014 when he came through the club's academy, but he has struggled to win a regular place in the first team.

Denayer is already familiar with Galatasaray having played for the Turkish club on loan in the 2015-16 season, but so far, they have failed to agree a deal with City.

It is believed that the two-time Premier League champions are considering including the centre-back in a deal that would result in Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez moving to the Etihad Stadium, but according to Fanatik, Galatasaray are still hopeful of getting their man.

Denayer spent last season on loan at Sunderland, where he started 22 Premier League games and came off the bench in a further two.

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
