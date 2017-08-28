New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester City offer Arsenal £70m plus player for Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Manchester City will reportedly make Arsenal an offer of £70m plus Jason Denayer in exchange for Alexis Sanchez.
Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 at 15:44 UK

Manchester City have reportedly made Arsenal an offer of £70m plus Jason Denayer in exchange for Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean made his return from a muscular problem in Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool, but could not prevent his team suffering a 4-0 defeat on Merseyside.

Sanchez was again pictured allegedly smirking on the bench having been replaced in the second period, and later in the day posted an image of himself looking dejected on Instagram.

Man City defender Denayer, meanwhile, has spent the last three seasons away from the Etihad Stadium on loan and, in July, complained to the media about the club reportedly making it difficult for him to join a new club permanently.

According to the Daily Star, the Citizens are hoping to get their hands on the 29-year-old forward with a bumper new offer, and are willing to part with Belgium international Denayer as an added incentive.

Sanchez's contract runs out next summer, with no new deal agreed between player and club as of yet.

