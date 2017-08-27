Aug 27, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,206
Liverpool
4-0
Arsenal
Firmino (17'), Mane (40'), Salah (57'), Sturridge (77')
Lovren (20'), Gomez (23')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Welbeck (22'), Xhaka (40'), Ozil (49'), Holding (73')

Thierry Henry questions Alexis Sanchez's Arsenal future

French former star player Thierry Henry hold the name of Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo who won the 2014 FIFA Ballon d'Or award on January 12, 2015
© Getty Images
Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry questions why Alexis Sanchez would want to stay at the Emirates Stadium following Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 at 10:23 UK

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has questioned why Alexis Sanchez would want to stay at the Emirates Stadium after another miserable afternoon for the Gunners on Sunday.

Sanchez made his return from a muscular problem in Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool, but the Chilean could not prevent his team suffering a 4-0 defeat on Merseyside.

The 29-year-old is still refusing to sign a new contract as he looks to engineer a move away from Arsenal, and Henry has claimed that occasions such as the Liverpool game are why the attacker wants to leave.

"Why would he stay after watching this? After this type of performance? That is why they [Sanchez and Alex Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] are not renewing their contracts. There is something wrong with Arsenal at the minute," Henry told Sky Sports News.

"It was unwatchable, at one point I wanted to leave. I don't relate to the team and I don't think a lot of the fans do. That is a problem. The word I have used for a long time is comfort. Everything is comfortable at Arsenal.

"Everyone can stay, you don't try to find out the player you can be, it's ok to play well, and if you're not playing well there's not the pressure you should have at a big club. You are not even competing. It's on them to change it, but everything is nice and it cannot be like that."

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, meanwhile, questioned Sanchez's mentality in the aftermath of the four-goal defeat at Anfield.

Valencia's Britihs coach Gary Neville gestures from the sideline during the UEFA Champions League football match Valencia CF vs Olympique Lyonnais at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on December 9, 2015.
Neville blasts Arsenal after Anfield loss
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Mesut Ozil issues apology to Arsenal fans
 John Hartson assistant coach looks on during the Wales training session at the Vale of Glamorgan complex on October 8, 2013
John Hartson: 'Arsenal players lacked fight'
John Hartson: 'Arsenal players lacked fight'
Carragher lays into 'cowardly' Arsenal
Neville blasts Arsenal after Anfield loss
Sanchez posts image following Anfield loss
Neville questions Sanchez mentality
Petr Cech: 'Defeat was unacceptable'
Wenger: 'Defeat at Liverpool disastrous'
Klopp hails Reds after Arsenal demolition
Henderson 'delighted' with Gunners rout
Dortmund 'eyeing bid for Mesut Ozil'
Result: Liverpool thrash Arsenal at Anfield
