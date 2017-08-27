Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville questions the mentality of Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has questioned the mentality of Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez as speculation surrounding the future of the Chilean continues to gather pace.

Sanchez was not involved in Arsenal's first two games of the new Premier League season after struggling with a muscular problem, but made his return to the XI for Sunday's trip to Liverpool.

The former Barcelona attacker struggled to make his mark during Arsenal's 4-0 defeat, and was again pictured on the bench smirking having been substituted in the second period.

The 28-year-old is currently refusing to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium as he looks to engineer an exit, but Neville has claimed that interested clubs would have to be wary of what has happened over the "last six, seven months".

"People might say Sanchez but he's been throwing the towel in over the last six, seven months. He's a fantastic player - a tiger at his best - but he's not covered himself in glory recently. If he went to another club, he might give you a couple of good years but what's to say he wouldn't do the same?" Neville told Sky Sports News.

Manchester City are still believed to be in the running to sign Sanchez before the end of the month.