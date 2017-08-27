Former Arsenal forward John Hartson insists that the club's players are to blame for Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Gunners entered the clash off the back of a 1-0 loss at Stoke City last weekend, and were comprehensively beaten at Anfield after struggling to deal with an impressive Liverpool.

Hartson has said that "Liverpool won every battle" during the 90 minutes, and 42-year-old, who represented Arsenal between 1995 and 1997, has insisted that the players must accept responsibility.

"Liverpool won every battle today for the entire game. If you get the better of your opposing man then usually the team will win. I cannot think of any area where Liverpool lost out," Hartson told BBC Sport.

"When you travel to a notorious place, Anfield, mentally you've got to be prepared for a tough game, you've got to be prepared to run back, to tackle and to earn the right. Arsenal did not earn the right - they were lacking all over the pitch.

"Blame Arsene Wenger all you want but if the Arsenal players cannot muster up some fight then there must be something seriously wrong at the football club."

The futures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alexis Sanchez, who were both substituted in the second half of the clash at Anfield, are expected to be addressed before the end of the transfer window.