Aug 27, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
4-0
Arsenal
Firmino (17'), Mane (40'), Salah (57'), Sturridge (77')
Lovren (20'), Gomez (23')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Welbeck (22'), Xhaka (40'), Ozil (49'), Holding (73')

Jamie Carragher lays into 'cowardly' Arsenal

Jamie Carragher
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher again brands Arsenal's players "cowards" following the team's 4-0 defeat at Anfield.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has again branded Arsenal's players "cowards" following the team's 4-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge saw Arsenal suffer a four-goal loss at Anfield, leaving the Gunners with just three points from their first three matches of the 2017-18 campaign.

Carragher has previously been extremely critical of the mentality of the Arsenal players, and the pundit has had another dig at the dressing room, in addition to claiming that the powers-that-be "bottled" the chance to relieve Arsene Wenger of his duties this summer.

"Last season I called them cowards and I got a lot of criticism saying that I was too strong, 'You can't say that on TV'. I'll say it again... cowards!" Carragher told Sky Sports News.

"From top to bottom at the football club, starting with the owner, chief executive, manger, players, there's a lack of ruthlessness," he said in the immediate aftermath of the game. The board bottled the decision over this summer.

"They were terrified of moving the manager on, who has been a legend and a great success there. There had to be a change and they bottled it."

A section of Arsenal supporters at Anfield again called for their manager to be sacked following a poor start to the season.

Jordan Henderson
