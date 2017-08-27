Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Liverpool and Arsenal.

After registering four points from two games and qualifying for the group stages of the Champions League, Liverpool are buoyant ahead of the visit of a team who will likely act as one of their closest rivals this season.

Arsenal head into the showdown on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City, but manager Arsene Wenger welcomes back Laurent Koscielny and Alexis Sanchez.

There have been 17 goals in the last three meetings between the teams in the top flight.