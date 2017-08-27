Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Liverpool and Arsenal.
After registering four points from two games and qualifying for the group stages of the Champions League, Liverpool are buoyant ahead of the visit of a team who will likely act as one of their closest rivals this season.
Arsenal head into the showdown on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City, but manager Arsene Wenger welcomes back Laurent Koscielny and Alexis Sanchez.
There have been 17 goals in the last three meetings between the teams in the top flight.
1 minArsenal get us underway.
3.56pmThe two teams are making their way out at Anfield. We are really excited by this match. We hope you are too! Kickoff is coming right up...
3.52pmPREDICTION! All things considered, we haven't got a clue how this game is going to pan out. We expect Liverpool to be their usual selves, but there is enough weakness in their defence for Arsenal to exploit. It has all the makings of a really open game, and we are going to predict a 3-2 victory for the away side.
3.49pmTalking of Sanchez, all eyes will be how the Chilean performs on his return to the team. It appears likely that he will remain in North London for the coming season but at a time when his display will inevitably be judged, it should be taken into consideration that the forward is playing his first game since the Confederations Cup, which ended at the start of July. The 28-year-old is capable of a match-winning performance, but supporters or critics should not get too hung up on his outing should he fail to deliver.
3.45pmThe change in the Liverpool goal speaks for itself, but Joe Gomez being preferred to Trent Alexander-Arnold warrants further discussion. Klopp has spoken in the past about attempting to keep Alexander-Arnold's feet on the ground given the impression he has made at Anfield, and I suppose when you combine that with the need to give Joe Gomez more minutes, it leads to decisions such as this one. That said, it is a big call to give Gomez just his seventh Premier League start against a returning Alexis Sanchez.
3.39pmThe corresponding fixture last season took place in March and it saw Liverpool run out 3-1 winners. Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum all got on the scoresheet, with Danny Welbeck netting for the visitors. Click here to read back on that encounter.
3.35pmHEAD TO HEAD! Today's meeting represents the 223rd time in which these two clubs have faced each other in a competitive fixture, with Liverpool having 85 wins to their name in comparison to 79 for Arsenal. Liverpool have won the last two meetings between the sides, but neither team has registered three successive triumphs in this fixture since Liverpool won three times between 1997 and 1998.
3.30pmWhat that means for the table is that Liverpool will move into the top four if they can defeat Arsenal this afternoon. A victory for the Gunners would see them place anywhere between fifth and seventh, depending on how the game between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley pans out at Wembley. Click here to take a look at the standings.
3.26pmRESULT! The game between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City has also finished, with the clubs playing out a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns. It means that the Baggies remain unbeaten from their opening three fixtures. Click here to read our report on that fixture.
3.24pmRESULT! The full-time whistle has gone at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea have ran out 2-0 winners over Everton, who were probably feeling the effects of playing a Europa League fixture in Croatia on Thursday. It means that the defending champions have got themselves very much back in the picture towards the top of the standings. Click here to read our on-the-whistle report from West London.
3.21pmAs for Arsenal, Arsene Wenger has handed a start to both Laurent Koscielny and Alexis Sanchez after their ban and suspension respectively, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also features, despite reports linking the versatile England international with a switch to Anfield. Alexandre Lacazette has also been dropped, with Danny Welbeck leading the line.
3.18pmRight then, where do we start?! The big news coming out of Liverpool is that Simon Mignolet is not involved. There doesn't appear to be any injury so for whatever reason, the Belgian stopper seems to have been dropped. Loris Karius has not played for the Merseyside giants since the FA Cup defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in January. It's a massive call by Jurgen Klopp. Other interesting changes see Joe Gomez preferred to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and Mohamed Salah get the nod over Daniel Sturridge further forward.
3.12pmARSENAL SUBSTITUTES: Ospina, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Coquelin, Walcott, Lacazette, Giroud
3.11pmARSENAL XI: Cech, Hplding, Koscielny, Monreal, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xhaka, Ramsey, Bellerin, Ozil, Sanchez, Welbeck
3.10pmLIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES: Ward, Klavan, Alexander-Arnold, Grujic, Milner, Solanke, Sturridge
3.09pmLIVERPOOL XI: Karius, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
3.08pmAnyway, let's crack on with the team news - there's plenty to get through...
3.07pmLATEST! Before we continue, we are going to point you in the direction of our coverage of Chelsea's Premier League fixture with Everton at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are currently leading 2-0, but there is still 10 minutes or so left in that one. Click here to catch the closing stages in West London.
3.04pmLast weekend, we were treated to a thrilling encounter between two high-level teams as Chelsea got the better of Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium. Today, it is the turn of Liverpool and Arsenal as both clubs look to finish their action for August on a high. What makes this such an enticing game is that it is one of the few Premier League fixtures which feels impossible to call, purely because of the amount of goals which are scored in matches involving the two giants.
