Live Commentary: Chelsea 2-0 Everton - as it happened

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge.
The reigning champions put their shock opening-game defeat against Burnley to one side last time out by overcoming London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
It has been a positive start to the campaign for the visitors, meanwhile, as they remain unbeaten across their first six competitive fixtures in all competitions.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
STARTING XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Rudiger; Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Pedro, Morata
SUBS: Caballero, Bakayoko, Kenedy, Musonda, Batshuayi, Christensen, Tomori
STARTING XI: Pickford; Keane, Williams, Jagielka, Holgate; Davies, Gueye, Baines; Rooney, Sigurdsson, Ramirez
SUBS: Lennon, Martina, Besic, Stekelenburg, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman, Kenny
Antonio Conte: "For me it's very important for me to continue to work and improve my players and my team. For sure the club is trying to strengthen our squad and our team, they're working very hard to do this. I don't like to talk about other players, I think it's a lack of respect. You know very well the situation."
Ronald Koeman: "We're still looking to bring a striker in. It's not that I'm not happy. I'm really happy about the performances of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but he is still young. We need competition. Diego Costa? I said always a warm welcome for every good player and he's a good player. We are still looking to bring a striker in."
