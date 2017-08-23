Aug 23, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
4-2
Hoffenheim
Can (10', 21'), Salah (18'), Firmino (63')
Henderson (45')
FT(HT: 3-1)
Uth (28'), Wagner (79')
Geiger (30'), Kaderabek (37'), Vogt (51'), Hubner (92')

Jurgen Klopp proud of "amazing" Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp calls Liverpool's Champions League group stage qualification "amazing" after a 6-3 aggregate win over playoff opponents Hoffenheim.
Jurgen Klopp has described Liverpool's Champions League group stage qualification as "amazing" after a 4-2 win over Hoffenheim in their playoff second leg.

Leading 2-1 from the first leg, the Reds virtually wrapped up the tie with three goals in the opening 20 minutes at Anfield on Wednesday, courtesy of an Emre Can brace and a Mohamed Salah rebound.

Although Mark Uth struck back in the 28th minute, Roberto Firmino restored Liverpool's three-goal lead before Sandro Wagner headed in a consolation for a final aggregate score of 6-3.

Klopp told BT Sport after the game: "I do not have enough words it is amazing. It is 14 months of the hardest work and it feels amazing. I can't find another word.

"A big big big compliment to my team. They played a perfect opening half an hour. I asked them at half-time to remember the feeling they had at 3-0 and to put it away.

"But credit to Hoffenheim, they played football and continued to enjoy the game. They can score two goals because of their quality. We didn't think we were the favourites but everyone else did so we had the pressure but the boys did good."

Liverpool, along with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Manchester United, will discover their group-stage opponents when the Champions League draw is made on Thursday at 5pm BST.

Your Comments
