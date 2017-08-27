Aug 27, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Anfield
Team News: Alexis Sanchez starts for Arsenal at Anfield

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Unsettled attacker Alexis Sanchez is named in the Arsenal XI for their trip to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
Unsettled attacker Alexis Sanchez has been named in the Arsenal XI for their trip to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Sanchez has not featured for the Gunners this season due to a calf problem, but the Chilean, who continues to be linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium, has been given the nod at Anfield.

Mesut Ozil and Danny Welbeck also start, meaning that record signing Alexandre Lacazette starts on the bench alongside Olivier Giroud.

As for Liverpool, Philippe Coutinho misses out once again, meaning that Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Said Mane continue as the front three in a 4-3-3 formation.

Joe Gomez, meanwhile, is given the nod over Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

Liverpool: Karius; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Can, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mane
Subs: Ward, Klavan, Alexander-Arnold, Grujic, Milner, Solanke, Sturridge

Arsenal: Cech; Holding, Koscielny, Monreal; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Ozil, Sanchez, Welbeck
Subs: Ospina, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Coquelin, Walcott, Lacazette, Giroud

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is rewarded by Hector Bellerin during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Arsenal on February 7, 2016
