Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has blasted Arsenal following their 4-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge saw Arsenal suffer a four-goal loss at Anfield, leaving the Gunners with just three points from their first three matches of the 2017-18 campaign.

There were again cries from the Arsenal support for head coach Arsene Wenger to stand down, but Neville has insisted that the club's players must take the brunt of the criticism after failing to do the "basic things" in a football match.

"When you're at a football club you all take the blame. I can't personally look any further than the players," Neville told Sky Sports News.

"I don't think the team is correct. setting up with [Granit] Xhaka and [Aaron] Ramsey in central midfield at Anfield, with [Alexis] Sanchez and [Mesut] Ozil just outside them is never going to be enough with Liverpool the way they are. I've never understood the lack of attention to the opposition.

"You play against an Arsenal team 10 or 15 years ago and at United, Darren Fletcher comes into the team to sit to the right-hand side. You play against Liverpool, you have to go and mark Steven Gerrard on the right because you know he's going to whip crosses in. You have to pay attention to the threats and Arsenal never do that in games.

"The issue today I had in the first 15 or 20 mins - and why I was as scathing I was - is because Ozil, Sanchez, [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xhaka, Ramsey, they didn't do most basic things I think every fan, manager, and player knows - when the ball goes past you and it goes towards your goal and your teammates are struggling, you run back as quickly as you can."

Only bottom-of-the-table West Ham United have conceded more goals (10) than Arsenal (8) in the Premier League thus far this season.