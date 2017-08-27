Aug 27, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
4-0
Arsenal
Firmino (17'), Mane (40'), Salah (57'), Sturridge (77')
Lovren (20'), Gomez (23')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Welbeck (22'), Xhaka (40'), Ozil (49'), Holding (73')

Alexis Sanchez posts image following Anfield loss

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez takes to social media in the aftermath of his team's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 20:22 UK

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has taken to social media in the aftermath of his team's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Sanchez returned to Arsenal's starting XI for Sunday's Premier League clash at Anfield after recovering from a muscular problem.

The Chilean could not prevent his team from suffering a heavy defeat on Merseyside, however, and he was again pictured allegedly smirking on the bench having been replaced in the second period.

The 28-year-old is currently refusing to sign a new contract as he looks to engineer a move away from the Emirates Stadium, but the attacker posted an image of himself looking dejected on Instagram after the match.

A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1)

on


Sanchez, who continues to be strongly linked with a move to Manchester City, will be out of contract at Arsenal next summer.

Petr Cech in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
