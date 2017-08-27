Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez takes to social media in the aftermath of his team's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Sanchez returned to Arsenal's starting XI for Sunday's Premier League clash at Anfield after recovering from a muscular problem.

The Chilean could not prevent his team from suffering a heavy defeat on Merseyside, however, and he was again pictured allegedly smirking on the bench having been replaced in the second period.

The 28-year-old is currently refusing to sign a new contract as he looks to engineer a move away from the Emirates Stadium, but the attacker posted an image of himself looking dejected on Instagram after the match.

Sanchez, who continues to be strongly linked with a move to Manchester City, will be out of contract at Arsenal next summer.