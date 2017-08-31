Watford announce that they have completed the signing of Sporting Lisbon defender Marvin Zeegelaar on a four-year contract.

After being edged out for Kieran Gibbs by West Bromwich Albion, it left Watford head coach Marco Silva needing to look elsewhere for a new left-back.

The Hornets were soon linked with Zeegelaar and the Premier League outfit have now confirmed that they have brought in the 27-year-old on a four-year contract.

A fee has not been disclosed for a player who has previously spent a short period at Blackpool, with two substitute appearances being made in the Championship in 2013.

Zeegelar leaves Lisbon having made 36 outings in all competitions, which includes two starts made against Real Madrid in last season's Champions League.