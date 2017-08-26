Aug 26, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
0-0
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion

Britos (24')
FT

Saltor (17')

Marco Silva critical of Miguel Britos after sending-off

Miguel Britos of Watford in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion on August 15, 2015
© Getty Images
Marco Silva admits that the red card picked up by Miguel Britos 'changed everything' as Watford were made to settle for a point at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 19:30 UK

Watford manager Marco Silva has confessed that referee Graham Scott was right to send-off Miguel Britos and has criticised the defender for costing his side.

The 32-year-old lunged in on Anthony Knockaert a quarter of the way through the Hornets' meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Silva had no complaints with the decision to dismiss Britos, which he believes prevented his side from picking up back-to-back league wins as they were made to settle for a goalless draw at Vicarage Road.

"It is a fair red card and Britos made the wrong decision and made the wrong action. Of course it is a really important moment of the match," he told Sky Sports News. "It is an important moment, because we prepared the match, were in control and it wasn't in a dangerous situation.

"It changes everything we planned and prepared for the match. It is not a good moment. It is one moment, it is possible to lose your control and he lost his emotional balance. I can talk about three matches [I have been in charge for] and not the past. We need to keep focused and keep our emotional balance in the match and in that moment Britos didn't do that.

"I have talked to him. It is not important about what he said. It is not a good moment and he has spoken to me and his team mates. What he said to us, we keep in the changing room."

Britos has now been red carded three times for Watford in just 32 appearances since arriving from Napoli in 2015.

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Read Next:
Silva: 'Liverpool draw a fair result'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marco Silva, Graham Scott, Miguel Britos, Anthony Knockaert, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
Miguel Britos of Watford in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion on August 15, 2015
Marco Silva critical of Miguel Britos after sending-off
 Miguel Britos of Watford in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion on August 15, 2015
Result: Watford held to goalless draw by Brighton & Hove Albion
 Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Team News: Andre Carrillo on Watford bench against Brighton & Hove Albion
Watford, Newcastle move for Slimani?Arsenal accept Watford offer for Gibbs?Watford 'reignite Kieran Gibbs interest'Watford confirm loan signing of CarrilloWatford close to signing Andre Carrillo?
Gallagher: 'Arter should have been booked'Chalobah, Rooney to earn England call-ups?Silva "very satisfied" with Watford winResult: Richarlison, Capoue give Watford victoryTeam News: Cherries make two changes for Hornets clash
> Watford Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Ligue 2
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 