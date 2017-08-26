Brighton & Hove Albion claim their first Premier League point after holding ten-man Watford to a goalless draw in Saturday's Premier League clash at Vicarage Road.

Brighton & Hove Albion have claimed their first point in the Premier League after holding Watford to a goalless draw in Saturday's Premier League clash at Vicarage Road.

The visitors dominated proceedings on the pitch against the Hornets, who played with 10 men for most of the game following Miguel Britos's 24th-minute red card.

Despite weighing in with 16 shots and winning 11 corners, however, the Seagulls could not make their dominance count, letting their opponents off the hook with a point.

Marco Silva's charges were quickest out of the starting blocks, with Nathaniel Chalobah's header hacked clear by Lewis Dunk before Andre Gray blasted over from Nordin Amrabat's pass across the face of goal.

Having withstood the early pressure, the visitors grew into the game and Anthony Knockaert saw a curling left-footed effort from the right-hand side of the area ricochet off the far post.

The complexion of the game subsequently changed midway through the first half when Knockaert fell victim to a Britos lunge, prompting the referee to show the Uruguayan a straight red card.

Brighton stepped it up a gear as Dunk sent a close-range header wide, while Solly March's cross from the left was diverted against his own post by a sliding Christian Kabasele.

Amrabat, who had looked dangerous for the hosts, was replaced by Craig Cathcart as Silva aimed to patch up his defence after Britos's dismissal, but the substitute then limped off early in the second half, to be replaced by new signing Andre Carillo.

Although the Seagulls were on top, they could not breach their opponents' defence, and in the final 10 minutes, both sides made attacking changes, Watford introducing fit-again captain Troy Deeney and Albion bringing on debutant Jose Izquierdo.

Neither, however, could prompt a breakthrough as the game ended all square to extend the Hornets' unbeaten start to the season and give Albion their first point in the Premier League, though their search for a goal continues.