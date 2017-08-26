Aug 26, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
0-0
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion

Britos (24')
FT

Saltor (17')

Result: Watford held to goalless draw by Brighton & Hove Albion

Miguel Britos of Watford in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion on August 15, 2015
© Getty Images
Brighton & Hove Albion claim their first Premier League point after holding ten-man Watford to a goalless draw in Saturday's Premier League clash at Vicarage Road.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 17:48 UK

Brighton & Hove Albion have claimed their first point in the Premier League after holding Watford to a goalless draw in Saturday's Premier League clash at Vicarage Road.

The visitors dominated proceedings on the pitch against the Hornets, who played with 10 men for most of the game following Miguel Britos's 24th-minute red card.

Despite weighing in with 16 shots and winning 11 corners, however, the Seagulls could not make their dominance count, letting their opponents off the hook with a point.

Marco Silva's charges were quickest out of the starting blocks, with Nathaniel Chalobah's header hacked clear by Lewis Dunk before Andre Gray blasted over from Nordin Amrabat's pass across the face of goal.

Having withstood the early pressure, the visitors grew into the game and Anthony Knockaert saw a curling left-footed effort from the right-hand side of the area ricochet off the far post.

The complexion of the game subsequently changed midway through the first half when Knockaert fell victim to a Britos lunge, prompting the referee to show the Uruguayan a straight red card.

Brighton stepped it up a gear as Dunk sent a close-range header wide, while Solly March's cross from the left was diverted against his own post by a sliding Christian Kabasele.

Amrabat, who had looked dangerous for the hosts, was replaced by Craig Cathcart as Silva aimed to patch up his defence after Britos's dismissal, but the substitute then limped off early in the second half, to be replaced by new signing Andre Carillo.

Although the Seagulls were on top, they could not breach their opponents' defence, and in the final 10 minutes, both sides made attacking changes, Watford introducing fit-again captain Troy Deeney and Albion bringing on debutant Jose Izquierdo.

Neither, however, could prompt a breakthrough as the game ended all square to extend the Hornets' unbeaten start to the season and give Albion their first point in the Premier League, though their search for a goal continues.

Lewis Dunk of Brighton is challenged by Eric Lichaj of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest at Amex Stadium on August 7, 2015
Read Next:
Brighton trio pen new long-term deals
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Miguel Britos, Marco Silva, Nathaniel Chalobah, Lewis Dunk, Andre Gray, Nordin Amrabat, Anthony Knockaert, Andre Carillo, Solly March, Christian Kabasele, Craig Cathcart, Troy Deeney, Jose Izquierdo, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
Miguel Britos of Watford in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion on August 15, 2015
Result: Watford held to goalless draw by Brighton & Hove Albion
 Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Team News: Andre Carrillo on Watford bench against Brighton & Hove Albion
 Leicester City forward Islam Slimani in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Watford, Newcastle United make move for Leicester City forward Islam Slimani?
Arsenal accept Watford offer for Gibbs?Watford 'reignite Kieran Gibbs interest'Watford confirm loan signing of CarrilloWatford close to signing Andre Carrillo?Gallagher: 'Arter should have been booked'
Chalobah, Rooney to earn England call-ups?Silva "very satisfied" with Watford winResult: Richarlison, Capoue give Watford victoryTeam News: Cherries make two changes for Hornets clashSilva facing striker selection headache
> Watford Homepage
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 22, 2015
Chris Hughton hopeful of attacking reinforcements
 Miguel Britos of Watford in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion on August 15, 2015
Result: Watford held to goalless draw by Brighton & Hove Albion
 Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Team News: Andre Carrillo on Watford bench against Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle's Ben El-Mhanni in demand?Jovetic 'snubs chance to join Brighton'Hemed on radar of three Championship sides?Brighton agree deal for Raphael DwamenaFoxes eject fans for homophobic chants
Brighton announce Izquierdo signingHughton: 'We made life tough for ourselves'Result: Vardy hobbles off as Foxes beat BrightonTeam News: Two changes for BrightonBrighton trio pen new long-term deals
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Ligue 2
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 