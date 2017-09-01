New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Oliver McBurnie joins Barnsley on loan from Swansea City

Oliver McBurnie of Bradford City in action during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between MK Dons and Bradford City at Stadium mk on September 23, 2014
© Getty Images
Barnsley complete the signing of striker Oliver McBurnie on a season-long loan from Swansea.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 00:11 UK

Barnsley have announced the signing of striker Oliver McBurnie on a season-long loan deal from Swansea City.

The 21-year-old joined Swansea in 2015 but had to wait until August of the following year for his first-team debut, going on to make five Premier League appearances for the club last season.

McBurnie has also been involved in each of Swansea's three Premier League games this term, but he will spend the remainder of the campaign in the Championship with Barnsley.

"Oli is a player that we targeted early this summer and have successfully brought to the club, which has not been a secret," manager Paul Heckingbottom told reporters.

"He is a Yorkshire lad and has jumped at the chance to come here on loan for the season. He will add some height and goal threat, along with that raw element of being an unknown quantity to Championship defences. I am looking forward to him coming into training and getting started."

McBurnie could make his debut for the club against Preston North End on September 9.

General View of Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley Football Club during the npower Championship match between Barnsley and Blackpool at Oakwell Stadium on September 15, 2012
Read Next:
Leicester midfielder Barnes joins Barnsley
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ollie McBurnie, Paul Heckingbottom, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Oliver McBurnie of Bradford City in action during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between MK Dons and Bradford City at Stadium mk on September 23, 2014
Oliver McBurnie joins Barnsley on loan from Swansea City
 Manchester City's Ivorian striker Wilfried Bony celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English League Cup quarter-final football match between Manchester City and Hull City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northwest England on December 1, 2015
Wilfried Bony seals Swansea City return
 Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur confirm the arrival of Fernando Llorente
Bony "excited" to return to SwanseaLlorente pictured in Tottenham shirtBony 'undergoing Swansea medical'PL reject Renato Sanches squad numberSwansea bring in Steven Benda
Swansea keen on Nelson Oliveira reunion?Report: Swansea to pay £6.5m for SanchesLlorente 'having medical at Spurs'Swansea City sign Renato Sanches on loanMan City, Swansea 'agree Bony fee'
> Swansea City Homepage
More Barnsley News
Oliver McBurnie of Bradford City in action during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between MK Dons and Bradford City at Stadium mk on September 23, 2014
Oliver McBurnie joins Barnsley on loan from Swansea City
 Gary Gardner of Aston Villa moves away with the ball during the pre season friendly match between Swindon Town and Aston Villa at the County Ground on July 21, 2015
Gary Gardner joins Barnsley on loan
 Manchester United players celebrate their EFL Cup final success over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United host Burton Albion in EFL Cup
Leicester midfielder Barnes joins BarnsleyYiadom to have Huddersfield medical?Bristol City storm top on low-scoring opening dayLolley on radar of Championship trio?Swansea make bid for Barnsley defender?
Barnsley win race to loan Chelsea's UgboBirmingham agree £3.5m fee for Roberts?Birmingham to spend big on Marc Roberts?Barnsley sign Thistle centre-back LindsayRotherham sign Ryan Williams on free
> Barnsley Homepage



Tables
 