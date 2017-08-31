New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Marc Wilson 'to join Sunderland on season-long loan from Bournemouth'

Marc Wilson of Stoke City runs with the ball during the Colonia Cup 2015 match between FC Porto and Stoke City FC at RheinEnergieStadion on August 2, 2015
© Getty Images
Sunderland are reportedly closing in on the signing of Marc Wilson from Bournemouth on a season-long loan.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 21:03 UK

Sunderland are reportedly on the verge of signing Marc Wilson from Bournemouth on a season-long loan.

The 30-year-old moved to the Vitality Stadium just a year ago from Stoke City, but he failed to make a single Premier League appearance.

The Cherries ended up sending the defender on loan to West Bromwich Albion in the second half of the season, but he made just four outings.

It was initially thought that the Baggies wanted to sign Wilson on a permanent deal before today's 11pm deadline, but Sunderland appears to be the destination.

According to The Mirror, the Black Cats are prepared to offer the defender more first-team opportunities in the Championship.

Wilson spent six years at Stoke before joining Bournemouth in 2016.

Wahbi Khazri in action for Sunderland on August 13, 2016
Read Next:
Wahbi Khazri 'in France for Rennes talks'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marc Wilson, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Callum McManaman #19 of West Bromwich Albion stops a ball during an International friendly soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and the Orlando City SC at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on July 15, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. Orlando won the match 3-1.
Sunderland attempting to push through triple signing?
 Marc Wilson of Stoke City runs with the ball during the Colonia Cup 2015 match between FC Porto and Stoke City FC at RheinEnergieStadion on August 2, 2015
Marc Wilson 'to join Sunderland on season-long loan from Bournemouth'
 Jonny Williams of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park on August 31, 2013
Sunderland keen on loan deal for Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams?
Djilobodji leaves Sunderland on loanWahbi Khazri 'in France for Rennes talks'Preston reject Hugill transfer requestWest Ham 'yet to move for Didier Ndong'Khazri: 'I want to leave Sunderland'
Aston Villa join race to sign Snodgrass?Grayson: 'The final ball let us down'Sunderland to make Snodgrass approach?Grayson happy with Sunderland startResult: Honours even between Owls, Black Cats
> Sunderland Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Callum McManaman #19 of West Bromwich Albion stops a ball during an International friendly soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and the Orlando City SC at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on July 15, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. Orlando won the match 3-1.
Sunderland attempting to push through triple signing?
 Marc Wilson of Stoke City runs with the ball during the Colonia Cup 2015 match between FC Porto and Stoke City FC at RheinEnergieStadion on August 2, 2015
Marc Wilson 'to join Sunderland on season-long loan from Bournemouth'
 Adam Federici #23 of AFC Bournemouth plays in the friendly match against the Philadelphia Union on July 14, 2015
Nottingham Forest land Adam Federici on loan
Wolves rejected with £15m bid for Afobe?West Bromwich Albion 'want Marc Wilson'Leicester 'reject £25m bid for Gray'King signs new four-year Bournemouth dealKompany: 'Bournemouth made life tough'
Sergio Aguero denies 'striking steward'Howe "disappointed" with late City defeatResult: Sterling nets late as City beat BournemouthLive Commentary: Bournemouth 1-2 Man City - as it happenedTeam News: City drop Aguero, Bournemouth start Defoe
> Bournemouth Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Cardiff CityCardiff5500102815
2Ipswich TownIpswich540196312
3Leeds UnitedLeeds532072511
4Wolverhampton WanderersWolves531174310
5Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd53025419
6Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest53028809
7Preston North EndPreston52212118
8Hull City521212757
9Middlesbrough52124317
10Queens Park RangersQPR52126607
11Reading52125507
12Derby CountyDerby521257-27
13Bristol City51317616
14Fulham51314316
15Barnsley52037706
16Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds51314406
17Millwall51228625
18Aston Villa512279-25
19Sunderland512258-35
20Birmingham CityBirmingham511336-34
21Burton Albion511349-54
22Norwich CityNorwich5113612-64
23Brentford502359-42
24Bolton WanderersBolton5023410-62
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 