Wahbi Khazri 'in France for Rennes talks'

Wahbi Khazri has reportedly travelled to France to discuss a season-long loan to Rennes.

The 26-year-old joined Sunderland from Bordeaux in January 2016, signing a four-year contract with the Black Cats.

The Tunisian international scored twice during the second half of the 2015-16 season, but failed to register in any competition for the English club last term.

Last week, Khazri revealed that he is desperate to leave the Stadium of Light before the close of this summer's transfer window, and according to Sky Sports News, the attacker is in France for talks over a loan move to Rennes.

Rennes are also believed to be on the verge of announcing the £9m signing of West Ham United forward Diafra Sakho.