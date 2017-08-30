New Transfer Talk header

Diafra Sakho 'passes Rennes medical'

Manuel Lanzini celebrates scoring with Diafra Sakho during the Premier League game between Chelsea and West Ham United on March 19, 2016
Senegal international Diafra Sakho reportedly passes his medical with Rennes ahead of a £9m transfer from West Ham United.
Diafra Sakho has reportedly passed his medical with Rennes ahead of a transfer from West Ham United.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was claimed that the Senegal international was en route to France ahead of a £9m move to Rennes.

According to Sky Sports News, Sakho has now passed his medical with the Ligue 1 outfit, and will sign a long-term contract with the Red and Blacks, who finished ninth in the top flight of French football last season.

The 27-year-old scored 10 Premier League goals in 23 appearances for the Hammers during the 2014-15 season, but an injury-plagued couple of years has seen the forward appear in just six league matches since the start of last season.

It is currently unclear whether West Ham have a replacement lined up ahead of Thursday night's deadline.

Diafra Sakho of West Ham United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Diafra Sakho set for West Ham exit
