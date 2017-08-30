Diafra Sakho 'passes Rennes medical'

Senegal international Diafra Sakho reportedly passes his medical with Rennes ahead of a £9m transfer from West Ham United.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was claimed that the Senegal international was en route to France ahead of a £9m move to Rennes.

According to Sky Sports News, Sakho has now passed his medical with the Ligue 1 outfit, and will sign a long-term contract with the Red and Blacks, who finished ninth in the top flight of French football last season.

The 27-year-old scored 10 Premier League goals in 23 appearances for the Hammers during the 2014-15 season, but an injury-plagued couple of years has seen the forward appear in just six league matches since the start of last season.

It is currently unclear whether West Ham have a replacement lined up ahead of Thursday night's deadline.