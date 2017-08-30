West Ham United striker Diafra Sakho is reportedly closing in on a £9m move to Ligue 1 side Rennes.

West Ham United striker Diafra Sakho has emerged as a target for French club Rennes, according to reports.

Sakho has suffered an injury-plagued spell since arriving in the Premier League, making just four appearances across all competitions last season.

The Senegal international had made a blistering start to his West Ham career with goals in each of his first six matches for the club, while he has already opened his account for the current campaign against Cheltenham Town in the EFL Cup last week.

However, the Evening Standard reports that Sakho is close to completing a £9m move to Rennes having travelled to France to discuss terms with the Ligue 1 outfit.

A deal has not yet been agreed between the two clubs, but Rennes are hopeful of completing the transfer before Thursday's deadline.