New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Diafra Sakho set for West Ham United exit

Diafra Sakho of West Ham United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
West Ham United striker Diafra Sakho is reportedly closing in on a £9m move to Ligue 1 side Rennes.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 12:35 UK

West Ham United striker Diafra Sakho has emerged as a target for French club Rennes, according to reports.

Sakho has suffered an injury-plagued spell since arriving in the Premier League, making just four appearances across all competitions last season.

The Senegal international had made a blistering start to his West Ham career with goals in each of his first six matches for the club, while he has already opened his account for the current campaign against Cheltenham Town in the EFL Cup last week.

However, the Evening Standard reports that Sakho is close to completing a £9m move to Rennes having travelled to France to discuss terms with the Ligue 1 outfit.

A deal has not yet been agreed between the two clubs, but Rennes are hopeful of completing the transfer before Thursday's deadline.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Read Next:
Monaco 'identify Mbappe replacement'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Diafra Sakho, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Diafra Sakho celebrates scoring with Mark Noble during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Crystal Palace 'launch £10m Diafra Sakho bid'
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
West Ham United 'in talks for Majeed Waris'
 Manuel Lanzini celebrates scoring with Diafra Sakho during the Premier League game between Chelsea and West Ham United on March 19, 2016
Diafra Sakho 'passes Rennes medical'
Diafra Sakho set for West Ham exitSnodgrass hits out at Slaven BilicMitrovic charged with violent conductBilic given four games to save his job?Palace to bid for West Ham's Fonte?
Report: Slaven Bilic's job put under reviewBilic: 'Newcastle were the better team'Result: Joselu nets as Newcastle get off the markTeam News: Joselu starts for NewcastleLive Commentary: Newcastle United 3-0 West Ham United - as it happened
> West Ham United Homepage
More Rennes News
Diafra Sakho celebrates scoring with Mark Noble during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Crystal Palace 'launch £10m Diafra Sakho bid'
 Wahbi Khazri in action for Sunderland on August 13, 2016
Wahbi Khazri 'in France for Rennes talks'
 Manuel Lanzini celebrates scoring with Diafra Sakho during the Premier League game between Chelsea and West Ham United on March 19, 2016
Diafra Sakho 'passes Rennes medical'
Diafra Sakho set for West Ham exitAndre reaffirms Rennes commitmentLiverpool show interest in Andre?Monaco 'identify Mbappe replacement'Remy attracting interest from Rennes?
Nancy on brink of relegation from Ligue 1Hull sign Rennes winger Kamil GrosickiPalace keen on Rennes winger Ntep?Rennes rule out Odegaard loan moveOdegaard 'watches Rennes ahead of loan move'
> Rennes Homepage



Tables
 