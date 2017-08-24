Versatile attacker Wahbi Khazri reveals that he wants to leave Sunderland in the final week of the transfer window.

The 26-year-old joined Sunderland from Bordeaux in January 2016, signing a four-year contract with the Black Cats.

The Tunisian international scored twice during the second half of the 2015-16 season, but failed to register in any competition for the English club last term.

Galatasaray and Sivasspor have been credited with an interest in the versatile attacker, and Khazri has confirmed that he wants to seek pastures new in the latter stages of the transfer window.

"In my head, I want to leave. I am open to listening to offers and projects and above all I am looking for a project that allows me to kick-start and enjoy life on the pitch," Khazri told SFR Sport.

"My priority is to stay in the Premier League. When you have tasted the Premier League, you don't want to leave it... I am open to all leagues and clubs."

Khazri has made two substitute Championship appearances for Sunderland at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.