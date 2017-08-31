Joachim Low claims that Paris Saint-Germain "do not want to sell" Julian Draxler, amid ongoing links with a move to Premier League side Arsenal.

Germany manager Joachim Low has insisted that there is no chance of Arsenal signing playmaker Julian Draxler from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners are understood to still retain an interest in the 23-year-old, who has just 12 minutes of playing time under his belt so far this season.

Reports in the British press on Thursday even suggested that Arsenal have opened talks with PSG in the hope of pushing through a deadline-day move, but Draxler's national team coach has appeared to rubbish these claims.

"I know for a fact that Paris don't want to sell him. They are convinced of his outstanding qualities," he told reporters. "He has made such a big step forward there. I am convinced that he will come out on top at Paris. By now, he's already playing a big role for us."

Draxler, who captained Germany to Confederations Cup success earlier this summer, has 10 goals in 22 games for the Parisians since joining from Wolfsburg in January.