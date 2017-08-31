New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Joachim Low: 'Paris Saint-Germain will not sell Julian Draxler to Arsenal'

Julian 'no means no' Draxler watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Wolfsburg and Real Madrid on April 6, 2016
© Getty Images
Joachim Low claims that Paris Saint-Germain "do not want to sell" Julian Draxler, amid ongoing links with a move to Premier League side Arsenal.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 14:00 UK

Germany manager Joachim Low has insisted that there is no chance of Arsenal signing playmaker Julian Draxler from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners are understood to still retain an interest in the 23-year-old, who has just 12 minutes of playing time under his belt so far this season.

Reports in the British press on Thursday even suggested that Arsenal have opened talks with PSG in the hope of pushing through a deadline-day move, but Draxler's national team coach has appeared to rubbish these claims.

"I know for a fact that Paris don't want to sell him. They are convinced of his outstanding qualities," he told reporters. "He has made such a big step forward there. I am convinced that he will come out on top at Paris. By now, he's already playing a big role for us."

Draxler, who captained Germany to Confederations Cup success earlier this summer, has 10 goals in 22 games for the Parisians since joining from Wolfsburg in January.

Julian Draxler scores his side's third goal during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between Germany and Slovakia on June 26, 2016
Read Next:
Arsenal hold talks over Draxler move?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Joachim Low, Julian Draxler, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez hides his face in shame during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Alexis Sanchez 'offered to Manchester United'
 Alexis Sanchez prays during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal reject £50m Manchester City bid for Alexis Sanchez
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'rejects Chelsea for Liverpool'
Birmingham City 'make Jack Wilshere move'Joachim Low: 'PSG will not sell Draxler'Arsenal 'back in for Thomas Lemar'Ox opens up on "tough" Arsenal decisionMan City 'make second Sanchez bid'
Leicester's second Chambers bid rejected?Liverpool complete Oxlade-Chamberlain dealArsenal hold talks over Draxler move?Arsenal "very happy" with transfer businessLiverpool 'persist with £74m Lemar deal'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Julian 'no means no' Draxler watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Wolfsburg and Real Madrid on April 6, 2016
Joachim Low: 'Paris Saint-Germain will not sell Julian Draxler to Arsenal'
 Paris Saint-Germain's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Paris Saint-Germain at the Arena Lviv, in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, on September 30,
Tottenham Hotspur announce signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier
 Julian Draxler scores his side's third goal during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between Germany and Slovakia on June 26, 2016
Arsenal hold talks with Paris Saint-Germain over Julian Draxler move?
West Brom confirm Krychowiak dealSerge Aurier 'granted work permit'Spurs' Aurier move 'held up by work permit'Krychowiak 'undergoing West Brom medical'West Brom 'enter Krychowiak race'
Monaco 'agree fee with Lazio for Keita'Leicester considering move for Krychowiak?Report: Draxler still on Arsenal radarNeymar 'warns Coutinho off Barcelona move'Aurier 'would still prefer Man Utd move'
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage
More Germany News
Julian 'no means no' Draxler watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Wolfsburg and Real Madrid on April 6, 2016
Joachim Low: 'Paris Saint-Germain will not sell Julian Draxler to Arsenal'
 Claudio Bravo of Real Sociedad in action during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Real Sociedad at Estadio Mestalla on October 19, 2013
Claudio Bravo: 'Little difference between Chile, Germany'
 Julian Draxler scores his side's third goal during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between Germany and Slovakia on June 26, 2016
Julian Draxler: 'Germany deserved victory over Chile'
Result: Germany clinch Confederations Cup titleTeam News: Mustafi replaces Henrichs in Germany XILive Commentary: Chile 0-1 Germany - as it happenedResult: Germany ease into Confederations Cup finalLive Commentary: Germany 4-1 Mexico - as it happened
Emre Can: "Nobody is scared of Ronaldo"Result: Germany qualify for semi-finalsCan picks up injury in Germany trainingResult: Germany, Chile ends all squareSanchez in line to start against Germany
> Germany Homepage



Tables
 