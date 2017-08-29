New Transfer Talk header

Report: Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler still on Arsenal radar

Julian 'no means no' Draxler watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Wolfsburg and Real Madrid on April 6, 2016
Germany international Julian Draxler is reportedly keen to leave Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer window closes, with Arsenal still the frontrunners to land him.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has made a fresh approach for Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Julian Draxler, according to a report.

The Germany international has been heavily linked with the Gunners this summer, despite only joining PSG from Wolfsburg in January.

Talk of a falling out with boss Unai Emery, combined with the arrival of Brazilian forward Neymar, led to suggestions that Draxler is available to purchase for around £32m.

These rumours have since been rejected, but French publication Sport suggests that the 23-year-old still wants out of the Parc des Princes and Arsenal have reignited their interest.

Draxler, also previously tipped to join AS Monaco as part of the deal that will see Kylian Mbappe head the opposite way, has just 12 minutes of playing time this season.

Report: PSG not considering Draxler sale
